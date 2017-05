Police officers and members of the Emergency services are seen outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ruslan Shamukov

MOSCOW Surveillance cameras in St Petersburg's metro system may have captured images of the person suspected of organising Monday's deadly train blast, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source as saying.

"Images of the suspected organiser of the metro blast were captured on metro station cameras," the source said.

The explosive device may have been left in a briefcase in a metro train carriage, the source added.

