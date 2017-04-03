Members of the security services walk past a vehicle of Russia's Investigative Committee outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system, in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Igor Russak

MOSCOW At least ten people were killed on Monday when an explosion tore through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in the Russian city of St Petersburg. The Interfax news agency said the blast may have been caused by an explosive device hidden in a briefcase.

Following is a list of some previous deadly attacks in Russia:

Oct. 31, 2015 - Islamic State use an improvised bomb to bring down a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board.

Dec. 29-30, 2013 - Two suicide bombers kill 34 people in attacks on railway station and trolleybus in the Russian city of Volgograd, less than two months before the start of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

Jan. 24, 2011 - More than 30 people are killed and around 130 injured in a suicide bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

March 29, 2010 - At least two blasts strike Moscow metro stations during rush hour, killing 40 people.

Nov. 27, 2009 - A bomb blast derails the Nevsky Express train between Moscow and St. Petersburg with around 700 people on board. At least 26 people are killed and 100 injured. Chechen rebels claim responsibility.

Aug. 21, 2006 - A bomb kills 10 people and injures 50 in a Moscow suburban market.

Sept. 1-3, 2004 - More than 300 hostages - half of them children - die in a chaotic storming of School No.1 in Beslan after it is seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence and an immediate end to the war.

Aug. 24, 2004 - Two Russian passenger planes are blown up almost simultaneously, killing 90 people. One Tu-134, flying to Volgograd, goes down south of Moscow. Moments later a Tu-154 bound for Sochi crashes near Rostov-on-Don.

Feb. 6, 2004 - A suicide bombing kills at least 39 people and wounds more than 100 on an underground train in Moscow, in what police attribute to the work of Chechen separatists.

Dec. 5, 2003 - An explosion tears through a morning commuter train just outside Yessentuki station in southern Russia. Forty-six people are killed and 160 injured.

Oct. 23-26, 2002 - 129 hostages and 41 Chechen guerrillas are killed when Russian troops storm a Moscow theater where rebels had taken 700 people captive three days earlier. Most of the hostages are killed by gas used to knock out the Chechens.

Aug. 8, 2000 - A bomb kills 13 and wounds 90 in a crowded Moscow underpass.

September 1999 - Bombs destroy apartment blocks in Moscow, Buynaksk and Volgodonsk. More than 200 people are killed. Moscow blames Chechens who in turn blame Russian secret services.

