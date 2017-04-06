ST PETERSBURG, Russia A loud bang heard on Thursday in a St Petersburg residential building was caused by renovation works and no one has been injured, rescue workers and local city administration told Reuters.

The explosion happened close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.

A vehicle was damaged by falling masonry, news agency RIA earlier reported, citing a source in Russia's emergencies ministry.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao)