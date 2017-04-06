Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia A loud bang heard on Thursday in a St Petersburg residential building was caused by renovation works and no one has been injured, rescue workers and local city administration told Reuters.
The explosion happened close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
A vehicle was damaged by falling masonry, news agency RIA earlier reported, citing a source in Russia's emergencies ministry.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao)
LONDON British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers queuing for hours.