By Denis Pinchuk
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 3 A blast in a St
Petersburg train carriage on Monday that killed 11 people and
wounded 45 was carried out by a suspected suicide bomber with
ties to radical Islamists, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a
law enforcement source as saying.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in the city when
the blast struck, visited the scene of the explosion late on
Monday night and laid a bunch of red flowers at a makeshift
shrine to the victims.
Witnesses said they saw passengers who were bloodied and
burned spilling out of the train, the door of which was buckled
by the force of the explosion, and lying on a platform while
smoke filled the station.
Russia has experienced bomb attacks carried out by Islamist
rebels from Russia's North Caucasus region in the past. The
rebellion there has been largely crushed, but Russia's military
intervention in Syria has now made it a potential target for
attacks by the Islamic State group, security experts say.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Officials
said they were treating the blast as an act of terrorism, but
there was no official confirmation of any link to Islamist
radicals.
Earlier, Russian media broadcast closed circuit television
footage of a bearded man they said was being sought by police as
a suspect. However, Interfax reported that the man had come
forward and been eliminated from inquiries.
The news agency, quoting an unidentified law enforcement
source, said that human remains examined at the scene suggested
that the blast had been carried out by a suicide bomber. It said
the police had identified a suspect with links to radical
Islamist groups banned in Russia.
If it is confirmed that the bomb was carried out by radical
Islamists, the Kremlin is likely to argue the attack underlines
the importance of its campaign in Syria, where it is backing
President Bashar al-Assad in a fight against Islamist militants.
However, some sections of Russian society could see the
metro bombing as proof that Putin's decision to intervene in
Syria has again made Russian civilians into targets.
Two years ago, Islamic State said it had brought down a
plane carrying Russian tourists home from a Red Sea resort. All
224 people on board the flight were killed.
U.S President Donald Trump offered his condolences to Putin
in a phone call late on Monday, the White House said in a
statement, offering the support of the U.S. government. The two
leaders "agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly
defeated", the statement said.
China also condemned the attack, with Foreign Minister Wang
Yi offering condolences and support in a statement that said
"China resolutely opposed all types of terrorism".
BLOODY FACES
Soon after the blast happened at 2:40 p.m. (1140 GMT),
ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass
Sennaya Ploshchad station. One helicopter hovered overhead and
then landed on a broad avenue to take away a wounded passenger.
“I saw a lot of smoke, a crowd making its way to the
escalators, people with blood and other people's insides on
their clothes, bloody faces,” St Petersburg resident Leonid
Chaika told Reuters by phone.
"Many were crying," said Chaika, who was at the station
where the blast happened.
The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said an explosive
device had been found at another station, hidden in a fire
extinguisher, but had been defused.
The blast raised security fears beyond Russian frontiers.
France, which has itself suffered a series of attacks, announced
additional security measures in Paris.
Video from the scene showed wounded people lying bleeding on
a platform, some being treated by emergency services and fellow
passengers. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of
smoke, some screaming or holding their hands to their faces.
A huge hole was blasted in the side of a carriage and the
door blown off, with metal wreckage strewn across the platform.
Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed
carriage after the train had pulled into the station.
Russian TV said many had suffered lacerations from glass
shards and metal, the force of the explosion amplified by the
confines of the carriage and the tunnel.
Anna Sventik, a St Petersburg resident, said she was
travelling on a metro train that passed through the same station
moments after the blast.
"Our train slowed down a bit, and one woman started having
hysterics when she saw the people lying on the platform,
blackened, in some places with no clothes, burned," she told
Reuters. "It was very scary."
ALL STATIONS CLOSED
Earlier on Monday, officials had put the death toll from the
explosion at 10 people, but the National Anti-Terrorist
Committee, a state agency, later said 11 people were killed and
45 were being treated for their wounds in hospital.
Authorities closed all St. Petersburg metro stations. The
Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security
measures in case of an attack there.
Russia has been on particular alert against Russian-speaking
rebels returning from Syria, where they have fought alongside
Islamic State, and is wary of any attempts to resume attacks
that dogged the country several years ago.
At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female
suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.
More than 330 people, half of them children, were killed in
2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a
hostage taking by Islamist militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were
killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another
hostage-taking.
Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush
a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of
Chechnya, and as president has continued a hard line in
suppressing rebellion.
(Additional reporting by Svetlana Soprunova, Polina Nikolskaya,
Sujata Rao, Alex Winning and Maria Tsvetkova, and Chen Aizhu in
BEIJING and Eric Beech in WASHINGTON; Writing by Christian Lowe
and Ralph Boulton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Tait)