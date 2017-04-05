MOSCOW, April 5 Six people have been detained in
St Petersburg on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and
aiding terrorist activity, Russian investigators said on
Wednesday.
There is no evidence the detainees, who are citizens of
Central Asian states, are in any way linked to Monday's bomb
attack in a St Petersburg metro train, Russia's state
investigative committee said in a statement.
The detainees are suspected of being active since November
2015 in recruiting other Central Asian immigrants for "terrorist
activity" and for Islamic State as well as another banned
Islamist movement Nusra Front.
Extremist Islamist literature has been found during a search
of the detainees' living quarters, the statement added.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Sujata Rao)