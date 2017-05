Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Duko

Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Duko

Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Duko

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin's presence in St. Petersburg at the time of a bomb attack on the metro which killed 14 people is "noteworthy", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that such attacks in Russia were a challenge for every Russian citizen, including the president.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)