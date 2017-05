U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called the explosion in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel a "terrible thing."

When asked about the blast that killed 10 people and injured more than 20 in Russia on Monday, Trump told reporters that it was a "terrible thing - happening all over the world - absolutely a terrible thing."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)