MOSCOW There was an explosion in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don early on Thursday, and one person was hurt, a law enforcement source told TASS news agency.

REN-TV cited witnesses as saying that the explosion happened near a school on Sadovaya Street and that a maintenance worker was injured in the blast.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Sujata Rao)