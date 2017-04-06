Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW There was an explosion in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don early on Thursday, and one person was hurt, a law enforcement source told TASS news agency.
REN-TV cited witnesses as saying that the explosion happened near a school on Sadovaya Street and that a maintenance worker was injured in the blast.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Sujata Rao)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.