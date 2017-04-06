Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ST PETERBURG Explosives found in a residential building in St Petersburg are similar to the unexploded bomb in the city's metro, found on the day of the bombing that killed 14 people on Monday, Russian security sources said on Thursday.
"Explosives were in a similar amount that was used at Vosstaniya (metro station)," a security source told Reuters.
A Reuters witness near the searched building heard officials discussing that the explosive device "was exactly like" the unexploded bomb.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
LONDON British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers queuing for hours.