ASTANA, April 4 A Russian citizen of Central
Asian origin is suspected of being behind the deadly blast in
Russia's St. Petersburg, a senior Kazakh security official said
on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was not from Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) is working
together with Russian security services and exchanging
information on the investigation, KNB deputy chairman Nurgali
Bilisbekov told a government meeting.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
editing by Katya Golubkova)