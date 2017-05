An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.

The blast which happened on a metro train has also injured almost 50 people. The death toll had stood at 11 people on Monday.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Sujata Rao)