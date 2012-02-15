* Central bank inspectors look at blogger Navalny accounts

* Navalny launches own fund, takes donations

* Navalny talk show production halted

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian authorities have launched an investigation into a bank that holds accounts related to anti-government blogger Alexei Navalny, one of the organisers of protests against Vladimir Putin before next month's presidential election.

The central bank said the investigation at the mid-sized Vyatka bank was intended to establish whether it was financially viable, and made no mention of Navalny.

But the bank's owner, Gennady Guselnikov, said the inspectors were asking for details of individual accounts, including ones related to Navalny.

He said in his Twitter microblog that the inspectors, who visited all the bank's branches on Tuesday, were looking for details of accounts related to Navalny's law firm and a fund he has registered to receive public donations.

"The central bank started an investigation in Vyatka bank on Feb. 14. There were no raids or searches. The central bank as an auditor can ask for access to the bank's papers, which we provided," Vyatka said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

Navalny could not be reached for comment.

The inspection followed a report in the Vedomosti newspaper that Navalny had registered a fund to receive private donations to support his anti-corruption work, although it did not say the fund was with Vyatka bank.

The Kremlin has allowed the recent street protests to go ahead and police have not intervened. There have also been some glimpses of a relaxation in the Kremlin's grip on the media in recent weeks.

But several liberal opposition candidates have been barred from running in the presidential election on March 4 and a Moscow radio station is facing a shakeup of its board of directors which its editor said appeared aimed at putting pressure on it to be more positive about Prime Minister Putin.

RISING INFLUENCE

Navalny's influence has grown during the three big street protests in Moscow over allegations that fraud helped Putin's United Russia party win a parliamentary election on Dec. 4, but he has no formal leadership role.

He has previously had his e-mail account hacked and faced fraud allegations over his role in a loss-making deal by a state-owned timber company.

Navalny, 35, became popular by using his share holdings in state companies to reveal suspected wrongdoing. He says Putin, if elected president as expected, is unlikely to hold on to power for more than two years and will be forced out by popular protests.

Navalny also masterminded a campaign against United Russia in the run-up to the parliamentary election, calling it a party of swindlers and thieves.

Vedomosti named two businessmen who have donated money to Navalny - a sign that funding the opposition is no longer taboo.

But Kremlin-backed media and pro-Kremlin bloggers have criticised Navalny's links to nationalists and a fellowship at Yale University which they see as evidence of connections with the United States. Navalny has not appeared in interviews on state-controlled television.

Channel One television talk show host Vladimir Pozner says a reference to Navalny has been removed from a programme he presents, and Russian MTV halted production of a show in which Navalny was going to take part.

"We had an agreement with him (Navalny). I started preparing the show, gathered the material and then was told that the programme was being taken off air," said Ksenia Sobchak, the show's host.

Russian MTV explained the decision by saying the political talk show had only a limited appeal for the channel's young audience which, it said, expected entertainment rather than politics.

"It was not related to Navalny," a spokeswoman for the channel said. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Alessandra Rizzo)