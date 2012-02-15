* Central bank inspectors look at blogger Navalny accounts
* Navalny launches own fund, takes donations
* Navalny talk show production halted
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian authorities have
launched an investigation into a bank that holds accounts
related to anti-government blogger Alexei Navalny, one of the
organisers of protests against Vladimir Putin before next
month's presidential election.
The central bank said the investigation at the mid-sized
Vyatka bank was intended to establish whether it was financially
viable, and made no mention of Navalny.
But the bank's owner, Gennady Guselnikov, said the
inspectors were asking for details of individual accounts,
including ones related to Navalny.
He said in his Twitter microblog that the inspectors, who
visited all the bank's branches on Tuesday, were looking for
details of accounts related to Navalny's law firm and a fund he
has registered to receive public donations.
"The central bank started an investigation in Vyatka bank on
Feb. 14. There were no raids or searches. The central bank as an
auditor can ask for access to the bank's papers, which we
provided," Vyatka said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
Navalny could not be reached for comment.
The inspection followed a report in the Vedomosti newspaper
that Navalny had registered a fund to receive private donations
to support his anti-corruption work, although it did not say the
fund was with Vyatka bank.
The Kremlin has allowed the recent street protests to go
ahead and police have not intervened. There have also been some
glimpses of a relaxation in the Kremlin's grip on the media in
recent weeks.
But several liberal opposition candidates have been barred
from running in the presidential election on March 4 and a
Moscow radio station is facing a shakeup of its board of
directors which its editor said appeared aimed at putting
pressure on it to be more positive about Prime Minister Putin.
RISING INFLUENCE
Navalny's influence has grown during the three big street
protests in Moscow over allegations that fraud helped Putin's
United Russia party win a parliamentary election on Dec. 4, but
he has no formal leadership role.
He has previously had his e-mail account hacked and faced
fraud allegations over his role in a loss-making deal by a
state-owned timber company.
Navalny, 35, became popular by using his share holdings in
state companies to reveal suspected wrongdoing. He says Putin,
if elected president as expected, is unlikely to hold on to
power for more than two years and will be forced out by popular
protests.
Navalny also masterminded a campaign against United Russia
in the run-up to the parliamentary election, calling it a party
of swindlers and thieves.
Vedomosti named two businessmen who have donated money to
Navalny - a sign that funding the opposition is no longer taboo.
But Kremlin-backed media and pro-Kremlin bloggers have
criticised Navalny's links to nationalists and a fellowship at
Yale University which they see as evidence of connections with
the United States. Navalny has not appeared in interviews on
state-controlled television.
Channel One television talk show host Vladimir Pozner says a
reference to Navalny has been removed from a programme he
presents, and Russian MTV halted production of a show in which
Navalny was going to take part.
"We had an agreement with him (Navalny). I started preparing
the show, gathered the material and then was told that the
programme was being taken off air," said Ksenia Sobchak, the
show's host.
Russian MTV explained the decision by saying the political
talk show had only a limited appeal for the channel's young
audience which, it said, expected entertainment rather than
politics.
"It was not related to Navalny," a spokeswoman for the
channel said.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Alessandra Rizzo)