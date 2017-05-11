MOSCOW May 11 A Russian judge on Thursday said that a blogger who played Pokemon Go inside a church was guilty of inciting religious hatred, RIA news agency reported.

The court, in the Ural mountains city of Yekaterinburg, has not yet handed down a sentence on the blogger, 22-year-old Ruslan Sokolovsky. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)