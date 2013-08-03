MOSCOW Aug 3 American rock group Bloodhound
Gang has been barred from a music festival in Russia, the
Russian Culture Minister said, after a band member shoved the
country's flag into his underpants during a gig.
The incident took place when the band, famous for its
sexually explicit songs and on-stage antics, played a concert in
Ukraine. On a video, posted on YouTube, bassist Jared Hasselhoff
is seen pushing the Russian white-blue-red tricolour into the
front of his pants and then pulling it out of the back.
"Don't tell Putin!" he said to the applause of the audience
in the city of Odessa on Wednesday.
Moscow reacted angrily, barring the band from performing at
a festival in the Krasnodar Black Sea region, also known as
Kuban. The event, held on August 1-7, is expected to feature
bands including The Prodigy, Guano Apes and Scooter.
"I spoke to the Krasnodar region authorities. Bloodhound
Gang is packing their suitcases. These idiots will not perform
in Kuban," Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said on
Twitter on Friday.
The incident happened against the background of a deepening
rift in relations between Russia and the United States including
the furore over the U.S. fugitive spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden who was granted asylum by Moscow this week.
Bloodhound Gang, famous for their provocative songs such as
"You're Pretty When I'm Drunk," "I Wish I Was Queer So I Could
Get Chicks" and "Kiss Me Where It Smells Funny?", apologised for
the flag incident, according to local press.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Pravin Char)