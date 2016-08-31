MOSCOW Aug 31 The loan book of Russia's B&N
Bank shrank by a quarter over the first half of the
year, its financial results showed.
The up-and-coming Russian lender also posted a profit in the
first half after a loss a year earlier.
B&N Bank is one of Russia's largest private banks and has
emerged as a big winner from Russia's economic crisis.
It is co-owned by billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, who also
controls privately owned oil producer Russneft.
B&N Bank's loan book shrank to 161.3 billion roubles ($2.5
billion) at the end of June, from 218.1 billion at the end of
2015.
It posted net profit in the first six months of the year of
3 billion roubles versus a net loss of 2.4 billion roubles a
year earlier. The bank did not explain why its loan book has
shrunk.
