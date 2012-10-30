BRIEF-Hoteles City Express appoints new CFO
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russian state-owned industrial and defense vehicle Russian Technologies is to buy 35 airplanes from U.S. aerospace company Boeing Co for $3.5 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Boeing has predicted that Russia and neighboring states will take delivery of 1,140 new airplanes over the next 20 years, valued at $130 billion.
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal