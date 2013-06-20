* Filin blind in one eye, can see 10 pct out of the other
* Has said he wants to return to his position
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, June 20 The artistic director of
Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, burned in an acid attack allegedly
masterminded by a dancer, is nearly blind despite 18 operations
to save his sight, a theatre spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The attack on Sergei Filin, which exposed poisonous
rivalries over roles, power and pay at the theatre, has cast a
long shadow over Russia's premier cultural symbol, from which it
is still struggling to escape.
At a news conference dedicated to the theatre's 2013-2014
season programme, Filin's absence was palpable as he prepared to
undergo what Bolshoi spokeswoman Katerina Novikova said would be
his 19th operation at a clinic in Germany to save his eyesight.
"I spoke with Sergei three days ago, and Sergei said the
situation is such that he cannot see out of one eye at all, and
he can see 10 percent out of the other eye," Novikova said. She
would not comment on the chances his eyesight will be restored.
Filin, 42, has vowed to come back to the Bolshoi.
"We spoke to him recently over Skype and we all talked about
issues (at the ballet)," said Filin's stand-in Galina
Stepanenko, former principal dancer.
"I hope the next time we see him, it will not be as a
patient in Germany but after he has already returned," she said.
Bolshoi dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko, who made his name playing
villains in Swan Lake and Ivan the Terrible, confessed in a
police video to organising the attack that left Filin writhing
in pain in the snow outside his Moscow apartment building, but
later said he had not intended acid to be used.
In court, Dmitrichenko has said Filin had saved the best
roles and salary-boosting grants for his own favourites, pushing
into the wings those opposed to the artistic director's attempts
to modernise traditional Russian ballet.
The theatre's management refused to talk about the ouster of
top ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, once a fierce critic of
Filin, whose contract is not being renewed at the end of this
month for reasons the Bolshoi has not yet explained.
He says he is being hounded out of the theatre following
suggestions from its director, Anatoly Iksanov, that he might
have played a role in inciting the attack.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)