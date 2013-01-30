* Newspaper says ballerina told of threats, blackmail
* Concerns linked to husband's former film project partner
* Bolshoi Ballet artistic director attacked with acid
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 30 A scandal involving allegations
of blackmail and threats against a top ballerina at the Bolshoi
is unfolding just days after the artistic director of ballet at
Russia's most prestigious theatre was attacked, a Russian
newspaper reported this week.
Dancer Svetlana Lunkina has extended a leave of absence
because she is afraid to return home from Canada as a result of
threats targeting her and her film producer husband, Russian
daily Izvestia reported in stories it ran on Monday and Tuesday.
The alleged threats stem not from Lunkina's career at the
Bolshoi, now on hold for several months at least, but from a
dispute between her husband and his former partner in a project
for a film about late Russian ballerina Matilda Kshesinskaya'.
"This has absolutely nothing to do with me, but they sent
letters disparaging me ... to all the theatres," Izvestia quoted
Lunkina as saying in an interview. She said her Facebook page
was hacked into as part of a campaign of "provocations".
The reports come after an unknown assailant splashed acid in
the face of Bolshoi Ballet artistic director Sergei Filin on
Jan. 17 - an attack he has said followed repeated threats and
may have been motivated by rivalry or resentment.
.
Lunkina's husband, Vladislav Moskalyov, was sued for $3.7
million by a foundation linked to his former partner in the
film, prominent Russian comic Vladimir Vinokur, shortly after
Moskalyov left the film project, Izvestia reported.
It said letters had been sent to theatres alleging Moskalyov
had laundered some of the money with help from Lunkina.
Russian police have opened an investigation based on
allegations of theft from Vinokur's foundation, but have not
named any suspects, Izvestia reported.
Vinokur could not be reached for comment. Izvestia quoted
him as saying that "nobody threatened" the 33-year-old Lunkina
but that she was "simply the wife of a man who has committed a
crime and is hiding in Canada."
BALLERINA AND BOSS
According to Izvestia, Lunkina said she had sent letters to
Filin telling him about her predicament, informing him she
planned to extend her leave of absence and asking for his
support - but had heard he did not want her back.
"I very much wanted to return (to the Bolshoi) and still
want to, but I found out recently that my artistic director
Sergei Filin does not want this," Izvestia quoted her as saying.
"He told the dancers: 'Lunkina won't be back.'"
Izvestia quoted Bolshoi spokeswoman Ekaterina Novikova as
saying that the theatre did not have the resources to guarantee
Lunkina's security, but that Filin had nothing against her.
"Sergei has always had great respect and love for Svetlana
and has insisted on her participation in performances."
Bolshoi spokesman Mikhail Yarush told Reuters that Lunkina
has been on leave for several months "because of a family
situation" and that the leave would likely last through the
season, which ends in June or July.
"I was supposed to have had very interesting work (this
season) - several premieres," Izvestia quoted Lunkina as saying.
The Bolshoi Ballet has pressed ahead with performances after
the attack on Filin.
Russia's chief ophthalmologist has said that Filin, 42,
would retain at least some sight in both eyes after several
operations, and that he would go to Germany next week to begin
what doctors say will be a long recovery.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Paul
Casciato)