Bolshoi Theatre ballet dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko performs during the media preview of ''Ivan The Terrible'' ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, in this picture taken November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Tarasov

MOSCOW A dancer at Russia's Bolshoi ballet who made his name playing villains has confessed to ordering the acid attack that nearly blinded its director, angry that his lover was being kept out of leading roles.

Pavel Dmitrichenko, who has danced the crazed monarch in Ivan the Terrible and the villain in Swan Lake, was detained on Tuesday for a crime that shocked Russia and blackened the reputation of the world-famous theatre.

Haggard and unkempt, Dmitrichenko was shown in a police video confessing to plotting the attack, in which a masked man threw a jar of sulphuric acid in the face of artistic director Sergei Filin late on January 17.

"I organised this attack, but not to the extent that it happened," he said, apparently meaning he did not intend the attack go so far.

Two other men who had no known connection to the Bolshoi also confessed in the video released by police. One said he had thrown the acid at Filin and the other that he had driven the getaway car.

Dmitrichenko, who is in his late 20s, said he had given the reasons for the attack in a written statement to police but did not say what they were on camera.

A source at the Bolshoi confirmed media reports that the outspoken dancer was angry that his partner, ballerina Anzhelika Vorontsova, had missed out on top roles including the lead in Swan Lake.

"Filin certainly squeezed out Vorontsova, but that is not a reason to throw acid in someone's face," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Before flying to Germany for treatment last month to save his sight, Filin, 42, said he believed he knew who was behind the attack and that he thought it was connected with his work. He is recovering and is expected back at work this summer.

IVAN THE TERRIBLE

The management of the Bolshoi, which declined to make any comment on Wednesday, had been hoping none of the ballet company was involved in the attack. The theatre is now in turmoil.

Dmitrichenko, born in Moscow to a family of dancers, had been at the Bolshoi since 2002 and was to dance in "Sleeping Beauty" this month.

He could face jail and the end of his dance career. He and the two other accused are due to appear in court on Thursday.

LifeNews, a Russian website with close ties to the police, said the suspected attacker Yury Zarutsky and his driver Andrei Lipatov had been found by tracking cellphone calls made from the crime scene.

Newspapers published photographs on Wednesday of a scowling Dmitrichenko in costume as Ivan the Terrible, the mad tsar who killed his son and heir.

An aide to Filin suggested Dmitrichenko had identified with the characters he played.

"That Dmitrichenko constantly threatened everyone as though he really were Ivan the Terrible or (Swan Lake's) evil genius - roles he played with depth and clear pleasure ... is without doubt," said Dilyara Timergazina.

In a recent interview with Vechernyaya Moskva newspaper, Dmitrichenko praised Ivan's rule, under which the Russian empire expanded across Asia.

"Ivan the Terrible is a strong personality ... at that time there was much war and we are still benefiting from (his) harsh measures," he was quoted as saying.

In a 2011 interview, Dmitrichenko said "a theatre falls apart without dictatorship, especially ballet", but described himself as an unruly student in ballet school.

"I threw firecrackers at teachers - and ballet requires discipline," he told the news website Chastny Korrespondent in February 2011. "I didn't get serious until I was 16."

Dmitrichenko said his father had wanted him to play ice hockey, but his mother coaxed him into taking a ballet school entrance exam when he was seven by promising him a candy bar.

"I'm not a careerist or even a ballet fanatic, really. It's just that, at the moment, dancing makes me feel good," he was quoted as saying. "And I think you should do what you like in life, if it does not bother others."

HISTORY OF INTRIGUE

As artistic director, Filin had the power to make or break careers. Tales of his uncompromising grip on the troupe and disagreements with dancers have been widely reported.

The theatre has been no stranger to intrigue since it was founded in 1776, and the ballet troupe has gone through five artistic directors since 1995.

General Manager Anatoly Iksanov came under fire over scandals in the past decade and for what critics say are falling standards at the theatre. He argued publicly with veteran dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, who challenged him for his job.

In 2003, Bolshoi bosses were criticised for trying to fire ballerina Anastasia Volochkova for being too heavy. In 2011, deputy ballet director Gennady Yanin, seen as a candidate for the artistic director post, quit after pornographic images of him appeared on the Internet.

The theatre reopened to great fanfare in 2011 after a six-year, $700-million renovation that restored its tsarist opulence but was criticised for going far over budget.

(Additional reporting by Sonia Elks, Alissa De Carbonnel and Steve Gutterman; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Andrew Roche)