By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, April 9 A top ballet dancer is asking a
Moscow court to annul official reprimands from the Bolshoi
Theatre after he accused it of using an acid attack on its
artistic director as a pretext for a "witch hunt" against him.
The late-night attack that almost blinded Sergei Filin on
Jan. 17 has exposed a seething ferment of rivalries at the
ballet, perhaps Russia's best-known cultural symbol.
Bolshoi dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko and two alleged
accomplices are in jail awaiting trial, and the investigation
contnues.
But immediately after the attack, the spotlight fell on
39-year-old Georgian-born Nikolai Tsiskaridze, a principal
dancer and teacher who has been at the Bolshoi since 1992, and
had clashed with the theatre's leadership.
Bolshoi director Anatoly Iksanov was quoted as saying in
February that he saw the attack on Filin as "a logical result of
the excesses created above all by ... Tsiskaridze" and accusing
the dancer of "mudslinging". He and many performers said they
suspected a wider conspiracy.
The Georgian-born dancer told the BBC in an interview that
he felt he had been the main target of the attack. He said the
management was using it as a pretext for a "witch hunt" against
him, and compared the atmosphere at the theatre to 1937 - the
height of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's deadly purges.
Tsiskaridze petitioned a Moscow court on Tuesday to annul
two written warnings he had received from the management.
Multiple reprimands can be grounds for dismissal under
Russian labour law and Tsiskaridze, who was represented by a
lawyer at an opening hearing on Tuesday, has said he believes
the management is trying to drive him out.
The judge at the hearing, Yevgeny Komissarov, said
Tsiskaridze had been reprimanded twice in February, once for
giving an interview without permission from the theatre's press
service.
Komissarov did not give the reason for the other reprimand,
and the theatre's spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment.
Tsiskaridze's lawyer, Svetlana Volodina, said there were no
grounds for the disciplinary action.
"Freedom of speech is guaranteed in the constitution, as is
his freedom to express himself," she said.
The attack on Filin stunned Russians, who are used to
violence in the world of commerce, but less so in culture, and
exposed bitter rivalries inside the Bolshoi over roles, power
and pay. Filin was badly burned and is being treated in Germany.
