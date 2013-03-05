* Police detain first suspect over acid attack
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, March 5 A suspect was detained on
Tuesday over an acid attack that nearly blinded the artistic
director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet and put a spotlight on
infighting at one of the world's great theatres.
Sergei Filin, 42, was badly burned when a masked assailant
threw sulphuric acid in his face outside his Moscow apartment as
he returned home late on Jan. 17. He is now in Germany having
treatment that is expected to save his sight.
A brief statement from Moscow police said the person
detained was "one of the suspects" in the case and was being
questioned. Until now, police had detained no suspects and
questioned only witnesses over an attack that shocked Russia.
LifeNews, a Russian website with close ties to the police,
and Interfax news agency quoted a police source as saying the
suspect was a man who had been seized in a police raid in
Moscow's suburbs and was not an employee of the Bolshoi Theatre.
His home was being searched and he was suspected of carrying
out the attack itself, LifeNews said.
"This is good news for us," Katerina Novikova, the Bolshoi
Theatre's spokeswoman, said of the suspect's detention.
"And if they have managed to find the person who carried it
out (the attack), there is hope that they can find the person
who ordered it," she said.
Filin was left writhing in agony in the snow for about 20
minutes after the attack. As artistic director of the theatre's
ballet company, he had the power to make or break careers in the
fiercely competitive world of ballet.
He said before heading to Germany last month that he
believed he knew who was behind the attack and that it might be
connected to his work. He said he would not reveal a name until
police made an announcement on the case.
HISTORY OF INTRIGUE
The theatre has been no stranger to intrigue since it was
built under Empress Catherine the Great in 1776 and the ballet
troupe has gone through five artistic directors since 1995.
In 2003, Bolshoi bosses were heavily criticised for trying
to fire ballerina Anastasia Volochkova for being too heavy. In
2011, deputy ballet director Gennady Yanin - then seen as a
candidate for the artistic director post - quit after
pornographic images of him appeared on the Internet.
The theatre, near Moscow's Red Square, reopened to great
fanfare in 2011 after a six-year, $700-million renovation that
restored its tsarist opulence but was criticised for going far
over budget.
It has regularly been under fire over its artistic programme
since then.
Leading Russian cultural figures wrote to President Vladimir
Putin last November calling for the dismissal of the Bolshoi's
general manager, Anatoly Iksanov. Among his critics are veteran
dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, who challenged him for his job.
The Bolshoi dismissed the criticism, saying it failed to
take into account the troupe's latest performances.
A prominent current affairs television show, Post Scriptum,
blamed the management last month for failing to prevent
scandals.
