MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia said on Wednesday it
planned patrols by long range bombers around North American
waters, a move likely to raise Western concerns after NATO
accusations of "provocative" incursions into European air space.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said flights along the border
of the Russian Federation and over the Arctic Ocean were
foreseen as part of training for long-range operations,
according to state agency Itar Tass.
"In the current situation, we need to secure our military
presence in the western part of the Atlantic, eastern part of
the Pacific Oceans and the waters of the Caribbean and Gulf of
Mexico," he added.
NATO's top military commander said on Monday recent
incursions into European airspace by Russian fighters and
long-range bombers included larger, more complex formations of
aircraft flying more "provocative" routes than usual.
Relations between Moscow and Europe have plummeted over the
crisis in Ukraine, where Kiev faces a rebellion by pro-Russian
separatists in the east of the country.
Bomber patrol flights, a Cold War-era practice, were cut
back after the fall of the Soviet Union, but President Vladimir
Putin revived them in 2007.
