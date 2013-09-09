LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Russian Federation has launched a USD7bn equivalent four-part bond offering, according to a lead banker.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, launched a EUR725m seven-year tranche at 185bp over mid-swaps.

On the dollar portion of the deal, a USD1.5bn long five-year bond maturing in January 2019 was launched at 195bp over US Treasuries.

In addition, a USD3bn 10-year bond was launched at 220bp over US Treasuries and a USD1.5bn 30-year bond also at 220bp over US Treasuries.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital, RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S offering, which is expected to price on Monday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)