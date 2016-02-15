LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 15 Emerging market funds
starved of new sovereign debt this year should relish the
prospect of Russia selling $3 billion of bonds - but their
lawyers are warning them of guilt by association.
Concerns that the proceeds from any Russian government bond
issue later this year would flow to state-run companies
sanctioned by the West has many portfolio managers consulting
compliance officers and legal experts for advice.
Even if a bond deal were workable, the sanctions concern
could raise Moscow's cost of borrowing. Though some bond
specialists say such a penalty would be small, others say it
could be as much as half a percentage point above the rates paid
on Russia's existing bonds.
Russia this month invited banks to bid for managing a
Eurobond, exciting emerging debt fund managers who are
hard-pressed for new investments as this year's world markets
turmoil has seen new debt from developing nations fall to 7-year
lows.
Russian issuance has been especially hit by Western
sanctions on many big state-owned firms such as Sberbank and VTB
for their perceived role in the Ukraine crisis. That helped cut
Russian Eurobond sales last year to under $3 billion, a fraction
of the amounts raised each year before sanctions.
The Russian state itself, which has not tapped international
markets since 2013 and has budgeted $3 billion in external
borrowing for this year, is not under sanctions. But investors
fear nonetheless that the bond, if it materialises, will carry
legal complications.
"The first thing I want to know before I invest in any new
Russian bond is: will I fall foul of any laws? For that I need
to have a chat with my compliance officers," said Greg Saichin,
head of emerging debt at Allianz Global Investors.
"The fact they have not issued for some time has created a
conundrum for investors.... Pent-up demand would make the new
debt interesting but the issue of sanctions and if people can
get around those and find a way of buying - those will be
deciding factors," he added.
Investors such as Saichin have cash to invest: JPMorgan
calculates holders of emerging debt will receive over $250
billion this year as bonds mature and coupons are paid. In a
normal year, much of this money would be re-invested in new
issues.
Investment banks too will be keen for the business of
syndicating the bond - JPMorgan has managed past issuance for
state-owned Gazprom, suggesting that running a Russian sovereign
deal won't pose a problem, even for U.S. banks.
NO CONTROL
But bond buyers, as well as banks managing the deal, must
accept they have no control on how proceeds are used, syndicate
bankers told IFR earlier this month .
There are ways to allay such uncertainties, for instance by
structuring the transaction to ringfence the proceeds, said
Camille Abousleiman, a partner at law firm Dechert.
"(This) would provide asset managers and other international
investors with sufficient comfort that the proceeds are not
divested for a restricted use," he said.
Gazprom's bonds included clauses barring it from using the
cash to aid sanctioned subsidiary Gazprombank, according to one
investor at a U.S. fund who asked not to be named.
But a sovereign might find it politically difficult to make
such a commitment, the person said, adding also that the U.S.
Treasury might not accept it because of the difficulty in
verifying such an undertaking.
Oleg Bychkov, a securities lawyer and partner at Moscow law
firm Linia Prava, also doubts such provisions will cure investor
concerns.
"Many budget spendings (in Russia) are not transparent and
you cannot know what money and which money is used for state
companies under sanctions," Bychkov said.
He added: "The underlying issue is not the sanctions or the
companies... it is the political situation."
"DOABLE"
In Moscow's favour are its rock-bottom debt ratios and $375
billion in central bank reserves. Also, local banks will snap up
a sizeable chunk of any new issue.
Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt at Pioneer
Investments, reckons the deal is "doable" but Moscow may have to
pay a premium of around 50 basis points above its existing bond
curve as compensation for "sanctions liquidity", as many funds
will be unwilling or unable to buy the issue.
"If I were in Russia's shoes, I would look to tap existing
bonds and make them immediately fungible, rather than issuing
the new ones, this way you could avoid restrictions related to
the sanctions," Syzdykov said.
Different bond issues can be fungible with each another if
they are issued with the same terms.
Gazprom however placed bonds last year with virtually no
premium to the existing curve and the sovereign may get away
with the same, some analysts at Russian banks predict.
But a 10-30 bps premium is likely for a $3 billion deal,
according to Gunter Deuber, head of CEE research at Raiffeisen
International.
A bigger issue would probably require a 40-60 bps premium,
he said, adding that at least half the upper guidance level of
30 and 60 bps would be down to sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Kira
Zavyalova and Zlata Garasyuta in Moscow; editing by Peter Graff)