LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 15 Emerging market funds starved of new sovereign debt this year should relish the prospect of Russia selling $3 billion of bonds - but their lawyers are warning them of guilt by association.

Concerns that the proceeds from any Russian government bond issue later this year would flow to state-run companies sanctioned by the West has many portfolio managers consulting compliance officers and legal experts for advice.

Even if a bond deal were workable, the sanctions concern could raise Moscow's cost of borrowing. Though some bond specialists say such a penalty would be small, others say it could be as much as half a percentage point above the rates paid on Russia's existing bonds.

Russia this month invited banks to bid for managing a Eurobond, exciting emerging debt fund managers who are hard-pressed for new investments as this year's world markets turmoil has seen new debt from developing nations fall to 7-year lows.

Russian issuance has been especially hit by Western sanctions on many big state-owned firms such as Sberbank and VTB for their perceived role in the Ukraine crisis. That helped cut Russian Eurobond sales last year to under $3 billion, a fraction of the amounts raised each year before sanctions.

The Russian state itself, which has not tapped international markets since 2013 and has budgeted $3 billion in external borrowing for this year, is not under sanctions. But investors fear nonetheless that the bond, if it materialises, will carry legal complications.

"The first thing I want to know before I invest in any new Russian bond is: will I fall foul of any laws? For that I need to have a chat with my compliance officers," said Greg Saichin, head of emerging debt at Allianz Global Investors.

"The fact they have not issued for some time has created a conundrum for investors.... Pent-up demand would make the new debt interesting but the issue of sanctions and if people can get around those and find a way of buying - those will be deciding factors," he added.

Investors such as Saichin have cash to invest: JPMorgan calculates holders of emerging debt will receive over $250 billion this year as bonds mature and coupons are paid. In a normal year, much of this money would be re-invested in new issues.

Investment banks too will be keen for the business of syndicating the bond - JPMorgan has managed past issuance for state-owned Gazprom, suggesting that running a Russian sovereign deal won't pose a problem, even for U.S. banks.

NO CONTROL

But bond buyers, as well as banks managing the deal, must accept they have no control on how proceeds are used, syndicate bankers told IFR earlier this month .

There are ways to allay such uncertainties, for instance by structuring the transaction to ringfence the proceeds, said Camille Abousleiman, a partner at law firm Dechert.

"(This) would provide asset managers and other international investors with sufficient comfort that the proceeds are not divested for a restricted use," he said.

Gazprom's bonds included clauses barring it from using the cash to aid sanctioned subsidiary Gazprombank, according to one investor at a U.S. fund who asked not to be named.

But a sovereign might find it politically difficult to make such a commitment, the person said, adding also that the U.S. Treasury might not accept it because of the difficulty in verifying such an undertaking.

Oleg Bychkov, a securities lawyer and partner at Moscow law firm Linia Prava, also doubts such provisions will cure investor concerns.

"Many budget spendings (in Russia) are not transparent and you cannot know what money and which money is used for state companies under sanctions," Bychkov said.

He added: "The underlying issue is not the sanctions or the companies... it is the political situation."

"DOABLE"

In Moscow's favour are its rock-bottom debt ratios and $375 billion in central bank reserves. Also, local banks will snap up a sizeable chunk of any new issue.

Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt at Pioneer Investments, reckons the deal is "doable" but Moscow may have to pay a premium of around 50 basis points above its existing bond curve as compensation for "sanctions liquidity", as many funds will be unwilling or unable to buy the issue.

"If I were in Russia's shoes, I would look to tap existing bonds and make them immediately fungible, rather than issuing the new ones, this way you could avoid restrictions related to the sanctions," Syzdykov said.

Different bond issues can be fungible with each another if they are issued with the same terms.

Gazprom however placed bonds last year with virtually no premium to the existing curve and the sovereign may get away with the same, some analysts at Russian banks predict.

But a 10-30 bps premium is likely for a $3 billion deal, according to Gunter Deuber, head of CEE research at Raiffeisen International.

A bigger issue would probably require a 40-60 bps premium, he said, adding that at least half the upper guidance level of 30 and 60 bps would be down to sanctions. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Kira Zavyalova and Zlata Garasyuta in Moscow; editing by Peter Graff)