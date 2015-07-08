BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($175 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.24 percent, Reuters data showed.
It sold all of the floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020 on offer.
Later in the day, the ministry will auction 5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2019. ($1 = 57.0250 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.