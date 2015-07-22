BRIEF-Home Capital reports changes to board of directors
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
MOSCOW, July 22 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 2.4 billion roubles ($42.1 million) of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.78 percent, Reuters data showed.
The ministry had offered 5 billion roubles of the fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2020.
Earlier on Wednesday it sold 7.5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2028 at an average yield of 10.58 percent.
It had offered 10 billion roubles of the 2028 OFZs and received bids of 11.5 billion roubles.
($1 = 57.0055 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference