LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Russian Federation will raise up
to USD7bn equivalent through its sale of US dollar- and
euro-denominated bonds, according to market sources.
Combined order books for the deal, which is made up of five
tranches with tenors ranging from five to thirty years, have
reached USD11bn equivalent, with demand skewed towards the US
dollar portion.
Price guidance on the offering remains unchanged, with three
US dollar tranches marketed at 212.5bp area over US Treasuries
for a long five-year tenor, and 237.5bp area for both a 10-year
and a 30-year tenor.
The euro portion includes a seven-year tranche marketed at
185bp area over mid-swaps and a 12-year tranche at 195bp area
over mid-swaps.
The sovereign has capped the size of its two
euro-denominated tranches, for which books are expected to go
subject at 14:00 GMT, at a combined EUR1.5bn.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital,
RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S
offering, which is expected to price on Monday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)