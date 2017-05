MOSCOW May 11 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that the main part of planned sales of OFZ government bonds by the central bank had been completed.

Oreshkin added to journalists that the sales so far had been coordinated with the Finance Ministry and that their main aim was to reduce inflation risks by managing liquidity in the banking sector. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)