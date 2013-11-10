* International settlement due in January
By Maya Dyakina
Nov 10 Foreign investors quintupled their
holdings of Russian treasury bonds as reforms opened up the
local market, and from January they will get easier access to
rouble-denominated corporate paper traded in Moscow.
But investors may be cautious about tapping the wider pool
of debt, which will include quasi-sovereign issuers in addition
to the $105 billion government bond market where rising foreign
holdings may soon approach saturation point.
Although Russia's inclusion in a new non-sovereign emerging
markets bond index will attract some new buyers, analysts and
investors do not predict a new rush of inflows - in part due to
tight pricing and a lack of liquidity.
"From our perspective as international investors, we are not
being paid enough to invest in that (corporate rouble) market,"
said Angus Halkett, portfolio manager at Stone Harbor
Investments.
"Liquidity is a lot less good than in the government bond
market and with corporate names, the risk premium that you are
receiving tends to be less attractive when you look at the same
credit in dollars," he said.
Investors also need to set Russia's low sovereign debt
relative to GDP (gross domestic product) against the chronic
sluggishness of its economy. This week the government slashed
its long-term forecast to an annual 2.5 percent pace, the lowest
in the BRICS group of big emerging markets that includes Brazil,
India, China and South Africa.
But foreign investors have developed a taste for OFZ
treasury bonds thanks to reforms to clearing and settlement that
took effect this year. OFZs will from next March be included in
the Barclays Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark tracked by some
institutional investors.
Further upgrades to Russia's market infrastructure and tax
laws will make local-currency corporate and municipal debt
accessible to large foreign funds with strict compliance rules
from next January.
Reflecting that, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has included
Russia in its new Diversified Local Emerging Markets
Non-Sovereign Index, which covers more than two-thirds of the
bonds settled by the main international clearing houses.
Russia's share is nearly 15 percent in the $120 billion
index, making it a major component, said Inna Meggs, index and
portfolio strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "While
hard currency is still a primary choice ... there are investors
who are considering broadening their coverage," she said.
The effective yield on the Russian part of the index, which
now mostly comprises rouble Eurobonds but should in future
include domestic corporate bonds, is 8.052 percent. Local
corporate bonds yield 7.74 percent on average.
BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH
Russia's petrodollar revenues mean it still has low
sovereign debts of just 10 percent of GDP, making the rouble an
interesting alternative to countries in debt trouble.
It also means that the government debt market is small - and
with foreign holdings of OFZs rising to 25 percent from 4
percent in the 20 months to September, some players are
concerned that the best bargains are already gone.
Russian government bonds have earned 4.3 percent in the year
to date, according to the MICEX RGBI Total Return Index
- not enough to offset a decline of over 6 percent
in the rouble's exchange rate against the dollar. The RGBI index
returned 14.7 percent in 2012.
For those willing to look further, the BofA ML index offers
exposure to state-controlled banks Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank
and Rosselkhozbank, and AHML, a state agency that fulfils a role
similar to U.S. government-backed mortgage lenders.
These all have investment-grade ratings, as do bonds from
Russian Railways and the Federal Grid Company. Rushydro,
privately-owned gas firm Novatek and mobile phone operator
Vimpelcom are rated below investment grade.
The likely addition of domestic bonds to the BofA ML index
may boost Russia's weighting next year after the reform, said
Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore Group.
Yet Russian corporate bonds currently trade at lower yields
than their rouble-denominated Eurobond peers, capping the
potential upside for buyers, said Raiffeisenbank fixed-income
analyst Denis Poryvai.
For example, Alfa-bank's rouble Eurobonds offer an 83 basis
point yield pickup over their domestic bonds. That means that,
in terms of value and ease of trading, they are more attractive
than the local market.
Russian banks and companies, mostly export-oriented, have
actively tapped foreign debt markets, placing $47 billion in
Eurobonds in the year to date versus some $31 billion of bonds
on the domestic market.
The $150 billion corporate debt market is more attractive
for those firms who wish to borrow using the same currency in
which they earn their revenues.
"The emergence of Euroclear and Clearstream in Russia, is a
factor that is certainly positive," said Sergey Nazarov, a
managing director at Standard and Poor's in Russia and CIS,
referring to the clearing houses that now settle rouble bonds.
"But its importance should not be overstated, and, of
course, any increase in investment appetite for Russia will be
determined by other factors."
($1 = 32.5515 Russian roubles)
