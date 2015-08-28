LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel has hired Barclays, Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange investor meetings in early September across Europe, the US and Asia, according to a lead manager.

The purpose of the meetings will be to update investors on its recent performance and strategy. The company says it does not have any immediate funding needs. However, it says it will remain opportunistic. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)