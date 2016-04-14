* Supply picks up with two deals this week

* Pricing levels becoming attractive

* Bankers report growing pipeline

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Russian issuance is picking up as resurgent demand and more supportive conditions draw borrowers back to the bond market.

VimpelCom is the latest company to announce a mandate as it seeks to issue its first dollar bond in more than three years. It is acting as guarantor for an issue from its Egyptian subsidiary. If a deal emerges it would be the fifth by a Russian entity in the past month as pricing levels become more attractive.

VimpelCom's Feb 2023s, for example, are trading at almost one-third of the level they were at in December 2014. Back then they were quoted at a Z-spread of 1241bp. Even this January they were in the high 600s. On Thursday they were at plus 476bp, still 100bp above their tightest levels, but not far off where they were before sanctions were first imposed.

While bankers aren't getting over-excited - the run rate is still far below pre-sanctions levels - VimpelCom's announcement is further evidence that a thaw in supply is underway. More deals are expected to follow, with a handful of issuers rumoured to have already mandated.

"There is a pipeline to be executed if market conditions are supportive. Things are shaping up well, though of course risks remain," said Dmitry Gladkov, head of debt capital markets at Renaissance Capital.

With about US$35bn coming due this year from maturing debt issued by Russian corporates and financial institutions, including US$7.1bn in bond redemptions, a decent technical bid exists for new paper.

Investors, moreover, are sitting on big cash piles from new pension fund mandates and interest payments that need to be put to work.

While some fund managers still view Russia as a no-go area because of sanctions, sentiment is improving, albeit European investors are generally more bullish than US ones. US investors are also arguably more price sensitive.

DEBUT DEAL

This was evident in a deal from Global Ports Investments this week in the first debut transaction from the country since sanctions were initially imposed in 2014.

On Monday, the company priced a US$350m Jan 2022 note, rated BB+ by Fitch, at a yield of 6.875% after beginning marketing at 7.25%-7.50%. The final US allocation was 20%, with one lead admitting that some accounts dropped out as pricing was tightened.

The final book was US$1.3bn, having peaked at more than US$1.7bn. "Some investors said they wouldn't buy inside 7% but we still got a US$1bn-plus book."

Even at the final pricing level, the deal offered good value against similar rated outstanding Russian corporate paper.

Airport Domodedovo (BB+/BB+) has Nov 2018s that were trading at 6.63% last Tuesday, according to Eikon prices. VimpelCom (BB/BB+) has Mar 2022s quoted at 6.27%.

"No [new issuer] wants to be super-aggressive on levels," said one syndicate banker, who added that investor appetite is greater for Russian corporates than for financials.

Still, Renaissance Financial Holdings (B-/B-) managed to print a US$200m five-year bond puttable in April 2018 last Monday. The issue was done in conjunction with an exchange on its bonds due on April 21, which had US$126m outstanding. Investors owning US$96.3m of those notes switched to the new bonds, which also generated over US$100m of fresh funds.

The new bonds priced at a hefty yield of 9.5%, though bankers on the deal said it came inside the issuer's target of sub-10%. The structure, with the put option, helped achieve that aim.

"We wanted to give investors flexibility," said Gladkov. "Also, for Single B Russian names, it's difficult to get attractive levels for five-year financing. Curves are very steep. It would have been more expensive to issue a straight five-year deal."

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)