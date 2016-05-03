(Repeats Investment Focus from Friday, text unchanged)
By Sujata Rao and Lidia Kelly
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 29 Unable to raise capital
via Eurobonds, Russia will have no trouble luring investors to
its fallback option of selling more local debt but its failure
to build a domestic investor base may impact longer-term
strategy.
Russia had hoped to raise up to $3 billion via foreign
borrowing this year. But its Eurobond plans were stymied by U.S.
regulators who lobbied banks and big funds to shun the issue
because its proceeds could, in theory, be used to fund entities
sanctioned by the West for their role in the Ukraine crisis.
The $3 billion sum may instead be raised via OFZ - local
bonds denominated in roubles - adding to the 800 billion rouble
($12.22 billion) issuance originally planned for 2016.
OFZ issuance is predicted to rise sharply because of the
need to fund budget spending before 2018 elections.
There are positives to this.
By scrapping Eurobonds, Russia will protect its already low
external debt ratios. It will also avoid digging further into
its precious rainy-day savings funds which have dwindled to $125
billion from mid-2014 peaks above $180 billion.
Any extra OFZ supply should be quickly snapped up by local
banks keen on high-yielding government securities and by foreign
fund managers boosting exposure to a market they fled in panic
two years ago.
"The structural case for being long rates in Russia is
pretty good," said Rob Drijkoningen, co-head of emerging debt at
asset manager Neuberger Bermann.
"Clearly, there is a disinflation path ahead and if they can
start cutting rates it will be a very big plus for local (bonds)
to continue rallying."
Oil's recent rally has already made Russia this year's best
performing emerging bond market, with dollar-based returns of
over 15 percent, compared with 13 percent on the underlying
GBI-EM index run by JPMorgan.
JPM predicts 26 percent full-year returns in Russia.
Moreover, stronger oil means rouble exposure is less of a
risk; JPM reckons the currency is 6 percent too cheap and should
rise further against the dollar.
With the rouble having firmed 30 percent since mid-January
and inflation less than half year-ago levels, investors are
betting on interest rate cuts. Ten-year yields fell under 9
percent on Friday for the first time since mid-2014 after the
central bank held interest rates unchanged but hinted they could
fall.
The bank has earned investors' respect by staying focused on
inflation targets and being slow to ease policy even in the face
of a brutal recession.
David Hauner, head of EEMEA debt and strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BAML), sees Russia as potentially the
most lucrative emerging debt trade. Russia's three-month
inflation run-rate has fallen to 3 percent, he estimates.
"If this proves sustainable, rates have a lot of downside.
We forecast 400 bps in cuts over 12 months versus less than 200
bps priced in. They are patient now to bring down inflation
expectations, but the cutting cycle will ultimately be long and
deep," Hauner said.
While foreigners own just 21 percent of Russia's bond
market, he expects this to rise back towards mid-2013 peaks
around 28 percent this year despite increased issuance.
YIELDS
On the other hand, Russia has deep-seated problems: Western
sanctions, reliance on commodity revenues and, above all, a
government reluctant to implement even basic economic reforms.
With gross 2016 OFZ supply seen rising above 1 trillion
roubles, yields should surge above 10 percent rather than fall
in line with inflation, Societe Generale predicted.
Official forecasts are for 800 billion roubles in issuance
this year, rising to 1.2 trillion in 2017 and 2018 but these
were made back in December. Most analysts see supply rising
more.
"The current fiscal situation will lead Russia to print more
OFZ...we would rather see double-digit yields to make the
investment more attractive," said Jean-Dominique Butikofer, head
of emerging debt at Voya Investment Management.
Rising debt issuance will probably highlight Russia's
failure to develop its pension and insurance industry, a key
component of capital market development.
In this respect, Russia scores far worse than most emerging
economies, with pension assets equal to 6.5 percent of annual
GDP in early 2015, central bank data shows.
Comparable ratios in South Africa and South Korea are 60 and
40 percent respectively, according to consultancy Towers Watson.
Typically, pension and insurance funds add liquidity and
reduce market volatility while their need to match long-term
returns to future commitments means they tend to buy long-dated
debt, driving down yields.
BAML data shows domestic institutions' demand for OFZ
amounts to just 100-150 billion roubles a year, a fact that may
return to haunt Russia if it needs to sharply expand bond sales.
Drijkoningen said the paucity of institutional buyers for
long-dated bonds had left the Russian yield curve flat, while an
economy in recession would usually have an inverted curve, where
long yields are lower than those on short-dated bonds.
"The problem is there are not so many dedicated
investors within Russia as they have failed to build a decent
playing field for insurance and pension funds so natural demand
for rouble bonds only goes so far," he added.
