* Russia eyes first US dollar bond since 2013
* VTB Capital is sole lead manager
* Proceeds won't go to sanctioned entities
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Russia is marketing its first US
dollar bond since 2013 after hiring state-owned bank VTB Capital
to lead the deal.
The sovereign has announced initial price thoughts of
4.65-4.90% for a 10-year offering.
Russia's intention to raise money in the global bond market
has been shrouded in controversy. Earlier this year, the
sovereign sent a request for proposals to 28 international and
domestic banks for a potential bond issue.
However, international banks quickly came under pressure
from US and EU regulators to desist with any plans to work on a
deal.
Many banks declined to respond to the RFP. But others did
initially but were then forced to reassess after the US State
Department had reportedly warned some banks that helping Russia
raise money would undermine international sanctions imposed on
certain Russian entities for Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Goldman Sachs, for example, was forced to perform an about
turn after pitching for the deal.
Last week, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said
Russia had not cancelled plans for the Eurobond.
"Everyone assumed they could get a deal done without Western
banks being involved, but only with all the big Russian state
owned banks and perhaps a few Chinese banks, so it's very
interesting to see VTB as sole lead," said a banker away from
the deal.
The bond's documentation says that the proceeds raised won't
go to sanctioned entities, according to the source.
"But once money has been disseminated into the Russian
system, who knows where it goes?" he added. "It's impossible for
anyone to tell."
It remains to be seen how many international investors buy
the deal. The Russian sovereign is not sanctioned and, in the
past, some investors in the UK have said they would have no
problem investing in a new issue.
"Pricing 4.65-4.9% is certainly not expensive for
Moscow given geo-political risks/tensions. Moscow will aim to do
a big deal - with very significant Western institutional
investor interest, with the message to the West being 'look,
despite your sanctions, your investors still buy into the
Russian story, and are participating in scale in this deal,'"
said Tim Ash, senior credit strategist at Nomura.
Russia has US$3bn bond due in September 2023 outstanding,
which is the closest reference point for the new transaction.
That bond closed on Friday at a yield of 3.96%, according to
Eikon. It is currently trading at a yield of 4.06% or spread of
244bp over mid-swaps.
Russia last sold debt in the US dollar market in September
2013 when it raised US$7bn-equivalent through a four-tranche
transaction. Demand for that deal was more than US$16bn.
Russia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and
BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, additional reporting by Michael
Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)