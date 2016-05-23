BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Demand for Russia's first Eurobond since 2013 has hit US$3bn, according to a market source away from the deal.
The 10-year bond may price on Monday, according to Reuters citing two banking sources. Initial price thoughts of 4.65-4.90% were released earlier.
VTB Capital is the sole lead for the transaction and declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago