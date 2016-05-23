LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Demand for Russia's first Eurobond since 2013 has hit US$3bn, according to a market source away from the deal.

The 10-year bond may price on Monday, according to Reuters citing two banking sources. Initial price thoughts of 4.65-4.90% were released earlier.

VTB Capital is the sole lead for the transaction and declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)