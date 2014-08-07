LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Russia's Lukoil might come to the bond market in the autumn, according to a company spokesperson.

"It will still happen," the spokesperson told IFR. "It should be in autumn, but it could be later."

IFR reported in March that the Baa2/BBB- rated borrower had mandated Citigroup and JP Morgan to lead manage a potential US dollar-denominated bond. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)