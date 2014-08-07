UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Russia's Lukoil might come to the bond market in the autumn, according to a company spokesperson.
"It will still happen," the spokesperson told IFR. "It should be in autumn, but it could be later."
IFR reported in March that the Baa2/BBB- rated borrower had mandated Citigroup and JP Morgan to lead manage a potential US dollar-denominated bond. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend