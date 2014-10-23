LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Fears are growing that Russia could
face a dollar liquidity crunch if sanctions remain in force,
though in the short term the default risk is limited given the
central bank's firepower.
With the sanctions freezing a number of Russian entities out
of bond and syndicated loan markets, pressure is growing on
accessing FX liquidity, albeit analysts believe near-term
refinancing risks are moderate.
Russian entities have USD20.39bn-equivalent of foreign bonds
due in 2015 and USD13.03bn in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The majority of that debt is in US dollars.
"I do not see much difficulty in refinancing debt [up to]
2016," said Alexey Kudrin, who served as Russia's finance
minister for 11 years until 2011, and as deputy prime minister
between 2000-2004 and again in 2007.
But international bond obligations leap to
USD27.17bn-equivalent in 2017.
"You do start to worry," said one capital markets banker.
"If state-owned banks can't provide dollars to the corporate
sector, there is a cycle of doom and gloom."
The problem for Russia has become acute, as low oil prices
and a tumbling rouble threaten to take their toll.
State-owned lenders such as Sberbank and VEB have been
sanctioned by both the US and EU, preventing them from raising
debt of longer than 90 days from Western banks. This has put a
strain on the dollar liquidity of Russian banks.
But for now, any pain could be limited to the SME sector,
which typically is not active in the bond or syndicated loan
markets.
"If sanctions continue into next year it will be difficult
for small and mid-sized corporates," Kudrin said, adding that
the automotive industry looks particularly liable to default as
it relies so much on imported goods paid for with dollars.
Foreign direct investment into Russia is also expected to
fall by 20% next year or possibly more, Kudrin said.
Sberbank and fellow sanctioned firm Gazprombank announced in
September and October, respectively, that they are considering
raising foreign currency funding on the domestic market. VTB
declined to comment on whether it was considering a similar move
when contacted by IFR.
While domestic foreign currency bonds will in effect amount
to Russian banks shifting dollar debt between themselves, it
will still play an important role, with banks facing dollar
shortages able to call on banks with surpluses, according to a
banker at a Russian lender.
And there are Russian banks with an excess of dollars,
despite the international capital markets being shut, according
to one analyst.
"The local banking sector kept an increasingly high dollar
position in the last couple of weeks because the market may dry
out," said the analyst at a European bank. "This is
unsustainable."
EXTENSIVE RESERVES
Should sanctions stretch out further than 2016 - an unlikely
but possible outcome according to Moody's - then the Russian
central bank still holds formidable reserves.
The institution had USD409bn of foreign exchange reserves at
the end of September, though this is down from USD457bn at the
beginning of the year, according to its website.
"We believe USD50bn could be provided to the leading
organisations [through repoing with the central bank]," said
Sergey Shvetsov, first deputy chairman of the central bank of
Russia, speaking on a panel at a Moscow Exchange event.
Shvetsov called the idea that Russia's central bank is
simply providing dollars for Russian banks to lend to each other
"an oversimplification."
The plunging oil price has compounded the effects of
sanctions on Russia. Brent crude was trading at USD86.29 a
barrel on Wednesday, well below Russia's breakeven price -
estimated by Deutsche Bank to be around USD100.
"The whole situation in Russia started before the Ukraine
crisis. They are pretty much dependent on oil prices which are
set in international markets," said a bank analyst.
But the price of oil is something Russia is going to have to
get used to, according to Kudrin.
"I see an oil price of USD80-85 for the next five years or
so," he said.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)