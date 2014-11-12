LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The dam surrounding Russian international bond issuance sprung another leak on Wednesday after private lender Alfa-Bank started marketing a subordinated Tier 2 US dollar denominated bond at 9.50%-9.75%.

The deal follows close behind Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom, which sold a US$700m 4.30% due November 2015 bond last week.

Although the two deals are very different, they do suggest that investors are willing to consider new Russian paper in the primary markets despite the country's stand-off with Ukraine and its burgeoning financial difficulties.

Alfa-Bank's note will carry a tenor of 10.25 years, with a one-time issuer call after 5.25 years.

The bond is a new-style Tier 2, which means that a loss absorption event will be triggered if the common equity Tier 1 ratio drops to below 2%. The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio is around 7%, according to a lead.

Alfa-Bank's existing old-style subordinated bond, a US$750m note due in 2019, was trading at a yield of 8.29% on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. This means the new deal is offering a pick-up of 120-145bp over the existing bonds at the initial guidance stage.

"Fair value is around 9%, so there's some pick up for new issue premium and for old versus new style Tier 2," said a lead.

Bankers saw the price difference between Russian state-owned Sberbank's old and new style Tier 2 bonds at 25bp-30bp. While Sberbank is much larger than Alfa-Bank, this was still used as a data point, according to the lead.

In a more direct comparison, one banker away from the Alfa deal pointed out that Sber's outstanding 5.50% due 2024 new-style Tier 2 bonds are offered at a 8.50% yield. "So [Alfa's guidance of] 9.50% is not overly cheap in my view."

Another banker agreed, saying they had the outstanding Sber 2024s bid at 9%.

SUBJECTIVE

"It's very subjective," said the lead, adding that pricing was mostly derived from feedback taken from a series of investor meetings, the most recent of which was held in London last week.

The issuer is prioritising price over amount raised, the lead said. "We're keeping flexible on size," he added.

One DCM official said that Russian banks are pushed to look outside of their domestic market for bank capital by low local demand for their subordinated debt.

"The local investor base for bank capital trades is very limited [in Russia]," said the DCM banker. "Banks don't really lend to each other, and most Russian investors prefer shorter tenors. Russian banks would have to look abroad if they want to issue bank capital, even if it comes at a price."

However, the Alfa-Bank lead disagreed with this. "We had plenty of interest from local accounts," he added.

Gazprom and Alfa-Bank's deals mark the end of a near four-month drought of Russian issuance brought on by sanctions from the West over Russia's standoff with Ukraine. The last deal before Gazprom came in July when US$300m Promsvyazbank sold a US$300m Tier 2 trade.

But the emergence of new deals from the sanctioned country is not expected to signal a flood of new Russian issuance. The country's biggest issuers such as Sberbank and VTB are still prohibited from raising long terms funds in Western markets, and smaller Russian firms are going to have a tough time convincing investors to part with their cash.

"For size you're going to have to pay up and have a very select audience," said the Alfa-Bank lead. "For smaller Russian banks or a more challenging corporate, I don't think you're going to see a trade."

Alfa-Bank, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB- at senior level, has appointed itself, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS to manage the trade. The 144a/Reg S deal is this week's business.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)