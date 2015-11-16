BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Russia's Alfa Bank has mandated Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange a global investor call on Monday, according to a lead.
The global call will begin at 1.30pm UK time. A US dollar Reg S senior unsecured transaction may follow.
Alfa Bank is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other