LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Russian steel company Evraz has set a final yield of 8.25% on a US dollar benchmark-sized January 2021 bond, according to a lead.

That compares with an initial marketing level in the low to mid 8% area.

The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.

The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)