Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Russian steel company Evraz has set a final yield of 8.25% on a US dollar benchmark-sized January 2021 bond, according to a lead.
That compares with an initial marketing level in the low to mid 8% area.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: