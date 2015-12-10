LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Evraz has launched a US$750m January 2021 bond at a yield of 8.25%, according to a lead.

The Russian steel company began marketing the note at an initial range of low to mid 8% on Thursday morning.

The deal is expected to price later today via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.

The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)