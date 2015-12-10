Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Evraz has launched a US$750m January 2021 bond at a yield of 8.25%, according to a lead.
The Russian steel company began marketing the note at an initial range of low to mid 8% on Thursday morning.
The deal is expected to price later today via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: