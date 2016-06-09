BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has begun marketing a seven-year US dollar bond at a yield of 5.75% area, according to a lead.
The benchmark-sized notes are expected to price later today. Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB Capital are the lead managers.
Sovcomflot is rated Ba1/BB+/BB. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: