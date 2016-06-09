LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has begun marketing a seven-year US dollar bond at a yield of 5.75% area, according to a lead.

The benchmark-sized notes are expected to price later today. Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB Capital are the lead managers.

Sovcomflot is rated Ba1/BB+/BB. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)