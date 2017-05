LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Russian Federation is tapping its US$1.75bn May 2026 Eurobond for up to US$1.25bn, according to a source.

The bonds, which can be settled through Euroclear, are being marketed at a price of 106.00 or yield of 3.99%.

VTB Capital is sole lead on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday's business.

The notes will be rated BBB- by Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)