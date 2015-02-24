* Barclays move prompted by Moody's downgrade
* Move will stop many funds buying or holding Russian bonds
* Latest blow to affect Russia's access to markets
* No comment from JP Morgan on whether it will follow suit
By Chris Vellacott and John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 24 Barclays will remove Russian
foreign currency debt from its global bond indexes, putting it
off-limits for many international investors, after Moody's
became the second agency to downgrade the country's credit
rating to junk.
The move adds to a list of financial headaches for Russia,
already hit by currency weakness and a looming recession as it
absorbs the double blow of Western sanctions over Ukraine and a
halving of world oil prices since last June.
When bonds are excluded from an index, conservative tracker
funds are no longer able to buy or hold them, something that can
lead to heavy selling and will make it harder for Russia to
raise money on international capital markets.
"The downgrade does signal more limited access and higher
costs for hard currency borrowings," said Peter Marber,
Boston-based head of emerging markets investments at fund
manager Loomis Sayles, who added his team were "active traders"
in the market for Russian bonds and would not be forced to sell
because of the Barclays move.
An estimated $2 trillion worldwide is benchmarked against
Barclays' Global Aggregate indexes. Adding in sovereign and
corporate debt in roubles and hard currency, Russia has a 0.7
percent weight.
Rival index provider JP Morgan did not respond to a request
for comment on whether it planned to exclude Russian bonds. It
has previously said Russia could be removed from the
investment-grade portion of its GBI-EM index for emerging
currency bonds, a portion to which around $5-7 billion in
investment fund money is benchmarked.
INDEX RESHUFFLE
Barclays will remove 11 Russian bonds, 10 dollar-denominated
and one euro-denominated, when it reshuffles its indexes at the
end of February, it said in a note late on Monday.
This hard currency sovereign debt will no longer be eligible
for the bank's Investment Grade Global and Euro Aggregate
indexes, but local currency rouble-denominated bonds - still
rated at investment grade - will continue to be eligible for the
Global Aggregate.
Moody's cut Russia to Ba1 from Baa3 on Friday, citing the
impact of the Ukraine crisis, weak oil prices and the rouble.
Last month Standard & Poor's cut its rating to a non-investment
grade BB+.
"The markets have priced in the downgrade since Christmas,
with spreads only widening a little on the news. The street
chatter is Russian credit is trading more with oil prices than
country-specific headlines," Marber said.
Yield spreads on Russian debt over U.S. Treasuries, the
premium claimed by investors in comparison to safe haven bonds,
have widened by around 75 percent over the last six months and
stood at around 553 basis points on Tuesday.
On Russian markets, which had been closed for a holiday on
Monday, the rouble and shares fell on Tuesday as local investors
got their first chance to act on the Moody's downgrade.
On international markets unaffected by the holiday, the
rouble recovered some of its poise on Tuesday while
Russian sovereign dollar bonds also staged a partial recovery,
having sold off on Monday.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday the Moody's
cut would not have a serious additional impact on the capital
market as Russia's local currency rating from two other major
agencies remained at investment-grade level.
"The exclusion of Russia from certain investment grade
indices will inevitably bring some selling pressure, with the
key question being exactly how much," said Robert Simpson,
Emerging Market Debt portfolio manager at Insight Investment.
For now this was more likely to have an impact on credit
than foreign exchange, he said, "but the direction and
developments of the Russian economy will continue to add
uncertainty."
