MOSCOW, July 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday investors from the United States, Europe and Asia bid for the country's debut issue of inflation-linked OFZ government bonds.

"Effectively you can state that Russia has successfully returned to international capital markets," Siluanov told journalists.

Siluanov said overall demand for the OFZ issue significantly exceeded the 150 billion roubles ($2.65 billion) offered and that his ministry would release further details of the issue once all settlements had been completed.

A senior banker at Gazprombank, one of the organisers of the issue, said demand was well over 200 billion roubles.

A source close to the deal told Reuters that foreign investors bought around 20 percent of the issue, while around 40 percent was bought by Russian pension funds.

($1 = 56.6890 roubles)