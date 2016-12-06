LONDON Dec 6 Nearly one third of the
rouble-denominated OFZ bonds issued recently by the government
have been snapped up by foreign investors, the country's deputy
finance minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.
"Up to 30 percent of all new placements in OFZ (have been
bought) by foreign investors," Moiseev told a conference in
London organised by the Moscow Exchange.
"We expect that interest to continue."
The government has expanded this year's OFZ borrowing
programme to cover budget shortfalls after reaching its
full-year borrowing limit of 300 billion roubles by the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)