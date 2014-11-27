MOSCOW Nov 27 The Russian Finance Ministry intends to hold OFZ treasury bond auctions regularly in future, the head of the State Debt Department, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, said on Thursday.

"The absence from the market for several months was incorrect, all the more so in such a difficult situation. We will be present in limited volumes," he told reporters at a Vedomosti newspaper investor conference.

The ministry has called off many auctions this year, citing unfavourable market conditions.

Vyshkovsky said the ministry would mainly rely on short-term bonds, as this reflected "the new realities". He said the ministry would offer investors a premium on these bonds at first to familiarise the market with the new instruments. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)