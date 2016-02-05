* Russia requests bank proposals for bond
* Deal could sidestep sanctions
* Investors have to weigh moral concerns
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Investors are facing a conundrum if
Russia decides to push ahead with plans to print a Eurobond this
year, after bond market experts say that the money raised can be
used to bypass Western financial sanctions on Russian companies.
The Russian sovereign, which is not sanctioned, sent out a
request for proposal to banks on Friday. If the deal goes ahead,
it will be the first from the sovereign since sanctions were
rolled out on Russian entities in 2014.
But any transaction could show up a flaw in US and EU policy
as bond market participants say that even though there will
almost certainly be specific clauses in the deal to stop Russia
using the money to fund sanctioned entities, it will be
impossible to police.
"This is the risk that investors are taking," said a debt
syndicate banker. "And they're either accepting where their
money is going or closing their eyes to it."
"But if their compliance says they can buy Russia, then they
can buy Russia."
A second syndicate banker said: "When we approached US
investors about a possible deal for an unsanctioned Russian
corporate, it was a moral issue for them."
That being said, the latest deals that have come from
Russia, for Norilsk Nickel and Gazprom, found huge demand from
investors.
The second banker also said that his bank had held internal
discussions about the moral aspects of lending to Russia,
knowing proceeds could easily be on-lent to sanctioned
companies.
The issue is that a dollar or euro raised from international
investors can be easily pooled with Russia's existing foreign
currency war chest - and then spent how Russia sees fit.
"That's exactly the problem," said Bruce Johnston, practice
area lead, international finance, at law firm Morgan, Lewis &
Bockius. "The paradox is that money is fungible."
Such on-lending would undermine the sanctions programme,
which bans Western institutions from providing financing for
longer than 30 days to a raft of companies.
"It's a loophole," said another lawyer.
The US Treasury department responsible for Russian sanctions
declined to comment.
NO WORRIES
But not all investors are worried about possible
ramifications of lending to Russia.
"Am I worried about this? No," said Jan Dehn, head of
research at Ashmore. "I think it is impossible to prove [that
the money is being spent on sanctioned entities]. It has been
going on since day one of sanctions."
Russian issuers that are under sanction include banks VTB
and Sberbank and oil company Rosneft.
The Kremlin has stepped in to fill the financing void in
many cases. For example, Russia said it expects to provide
Rbs200bn (US$2.61bn) to state-owned VTB in 2016.
Interest in any new sovereign bond is likely to be strong,
according to debt bankers, though the size will be smaller than
the US$7bn Russia last raised in the international markets in
2013. This year's budget only allows for US$3bn.
Another syndicate banker, who has raised funds for Russia in
the past, expects the issuer to consider coming to the market in
September or October.
PRIVATISATION
In addition, Russia is considering privatising some of its
largest companies in an attempt to stave off a ballooning budget
deficit.
Oil firms Rosneft and Bashneft, diamond miner Alrosa,
shipping firm Sovkomflot and VTB are all being considered for a
move into private ownership.
This could lead to a spate of rating downgrades if state
ownership shrinks to a minority stake, said Fitch on Wednesday.
"However, we think disposals on this scale are unlikely in
the near term and the potential downgrades would probably be
limited to one notch," said Fitch, adding that change of control
clauses in company's debt documentation would make a change in
majority shareholder difficult.
However, the third syndicate banker conceded that the money
itself is not the reason the Kremlin would want to place
international bonds.
"It's about the prestige and the umbrella effect on other
Russian issuers," he said.
The Russian finance ministry did not respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Matthew
Davies)