* Russia requests bank proposals for bond

* Deal could sidestep sanctions

* Investors have to weigh moral concerns

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Investors are facing a conundrum if Russia decides to push ahead with plans to print a Eurobond this year, after bond market experts say that the money raised can be used to bypass Western financial sanctions on Russian companies.

The Russian sovereign, which is not sanctioned, sent out a request for proposal to banks on Friday. If the deal goes ahead, it will be the first from the sovereign since sanctions were rolled out on Russian entities in 2014.

But any transaction could show up a flaw in US and EU policy as bond market participants say that even though there will almost certainly be specific clauses in the deal to stop Russia using the money to fund sanctioned entities, it will be impossible to police.

"This is the risk that investors are taking," said a debt syndicate banker. "And they're either accepting where their money is going or closing their eyes to it."

"But if their compliance says they can buy Russia, then they can buy Russia."

A second syndicate banker said: "When we approached US investors about a possible deal for an unsanctioned Russian corporate, it was a moral issue for them."

That being said, the latest deals that have come from Russia, for Norilsk Nickel and Gazprom, found huge demand from investors.

The second banker also said that his bank had held internal discussions about the moral aspects of lending to Russia, knowing proceeds could easily be on-lent to sanctioned companies.

The issue is that a dollar or euro raised from international investors can be easily pooled with Russia's existing foreign currency war chest - and then spent how Russia sees fit.

"That's exactly the problem," said Bruce Johnston, practice area lead, international finance, at law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. "The paradox is that money is fungible."

Such on-lending would undermine the sanctions programme, which bans Western institutions from providing financing for longer than 30 days to a raft of companies.

"It's a loophole," said another lawyer.

The US Treasury department responsible for Russian sanctions declined to comment.

NO WORRIES

But not all investors are worried about possible ramifications of lending to Russia.

"Am I worried about this? No," said Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore. "I think it is impossible to prove [that the money is being spent on sanctioned entities]. It has been going on since day one of sanctions."

Russian issuers that are under sanction include banks VTB and Sberbank and oil company Rosneft.

The Kremlin has stepped in to fill the financing void in many cases. For example, Russia said it expects to provide Rbs200bn (US$2.61bn) to state-owned VTB in 2016.

Interest in any new sovereign bond is likely to be strong, according to debt bankers, though the size will be smaller than the US$7bn Russia last raised in the international markets in 2013. This year's budget only allows for US$3bn.

Another syndicate banker, who has raised funds for Russia in the past, expects the issuer to consider coming to the market in September or October.

PRIVATISATION

In addition, Russia is considering privatising some of its largest companies in an attempt to stave off a ballooning budget deficit.

Oil firms Rosneft and Bashneft, diamond miner Alrosa, shipping firm Sovkomflot and VTB are all being considered for a move into private ownership.

This could lead to a spate of rating downgrades if state ownership shrinks to a minority stake, said Fitch on Wednesday.

"However, we think disposals on this scale are unlikely in the near term and the potential downgrades would probably be limited to one notch," said Fitch, adding that change of control clauses in company's debt documentation would make a change in majority shareholder difficult.

However, the third syndicate banker conceded that the money itself is not the reason the Kremlin would want to place international bonds.

"It's about the prestige and the umbrella effect on other Russian issuers," he said.

The Russian finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Matthew Davies)