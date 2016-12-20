MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia does not plan to place yuan-denominated OFZ treasury bonds in 2016 and therefore will not be holding a road-show to market a possible issue, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

A central bank official said this month Russia would hold a roadshow on Dec. 22-23 in Shanghai related to the possible issuance of treasury bonds denominated in the Chinese currency.

