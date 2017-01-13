BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia continues talks with China over yuan-denominated OFZ treasury bond, Russia's central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Friday.
The talks related to the possible issuance of treasury bonds denominated in the Chinese currency started in 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.