(Corrects first paragraph to show Borets is a producer of
submersible pumps)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Russian submersible pump producer
Borets International faces an uphill task bringing its debut
bond deal to market, with the company's relatively unknown
ownership raising some eyebrows among investors.
Borets is looking to raise at least USD420m through the sale
of a five-year bond, which will help it finance a USD370m share
buyback, the retirement of USD91m in credit facilities, and fees
and other expenses, according to a copy of the preliminary
offering memorandum seen by IFR.
The operation follows an agreement the company signed with
its two main shareholders in late August, according to which
Weatherford International will sell its entire 38.5% stake in
the business, while majority shareholder Tangent Fund Limited is
likely to end up with 100% of the company's shares.
Some investors evaluating the credit, however, are confused
by the lack of disclosure regarding the owners of Cayman-based
Tangent.
The preliminary memorandum describes the ultimate beneficial
owners of Tangent as "two private individuals, each of whom owns
a 48.965% interest in the fund", but invites investors seeking
more information on their identities to call a number and
contact Christopher Mackenzie, non-executive chairman of Borets
International and a partner at Tangent Ventures.
A source involved in the discussions told IFR on Wednesday
that the two individuals have been identified as relatively
unknown Russian businessmen Gregory Stulbert and Mark Shabat.
ABSOLUTELY BIZARRE
Market participants offered different views as to how big an
impact trying to identify Tangent's owners might have on the
sale.
A source familiar with the transaction told IFR that the
issue had become "a deal-breaker" for one or two accounts, but
that other investors might just demand a higher risk premium.
"There are a lot of questions around the company, what it
does, what the business is, how it has fared in cyclical
downturns, how it does its financing," the source said. "The
ownership has been flagged up by one or two people, but I don't
have an answer for that."
Bankers not involved in the deal were puzzled by the
language used in the preliminary memorandum, which they said was
very unusual.
"That doesn't make it very easy to invest in a company, does
it?" said a London syndicate official. "It is absolutely
bizarre."
A fund manager, who did not attend the roadshow but who was
working on the credit, said the lack of transparency was an
issue but he would not necessarily rule out investing in the
deal. "It is kind of an interesting story; I am trying to be
open-minded," he said.
Christopher Mackenzie referred IFR enquiries related to the
matter to the lead managers, who declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Sberbank CIB are the lead
managers on the 144A/Reg S bond. The notes are expected to be
rated B1 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by
Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker and
Philip Wright)